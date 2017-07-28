Paranormal research group seeks permanent home in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A paranormal research group in Jeffersonville may be the only one of its kind in the United States. Now, it’s looking for a permanent home after neighbors said they were concerned about the group’s work.



Dr. Brian Laythe is the director of the Institute for the Study of Religious and Anomalous Experience, known as ISRAE.



He said the group shouldn’t be confused for the ghost hunters on TVs or in movies.



"We know the topic of our research is controversial,” Laythe said. "It threatens some scientists' philosophy of materialism."



His group, which started out as a student organization, has grown and now needs a permanent home.

"We'll go to haunted locations, try to set up the best laboratory conditions possible and see what we can actually get,” he said.



They’ve looked for a location around Jeffersonville, but got push back from neighbors concerned about traffic and the nature of the work.



"If we don't have the good will of our neighbors, we don't want to be there,” Laythe said. "We're going to keep looking at various avenues in hopes that there are some businesses out there that are friendly to the idea."



He’s hopeful the lure of having legal charity status will entice a landlord and that more people in the city will understand the group is harmless.



