Police: Man on motorcycle used pepper spray during family dispute

Police said a man on a motorcycle used pepper spray during a family dispute on a corner in Newport on Thursday.

A passing resident was in the area taking pictures when he noticed the man on the three wheel vehicle riding down the sidewalk.

Police said words were exchanged, and that's when witnesses said the man on the motorcycle grabbed his pepper spray reportedly hitting four people and then driving away.

"What it boiled down to was just a family dispute amongst a number of family members and the gentleman using the chemical irritant said he felt threatened as well," Lt. Chris Fangman said.

The police report identified David Vickers as the one who had his finger on the trigger of the pepper spray.

Once police got on the scene, they checked on those with irritated eyes, but instead of having to look for the man responsible, he came to them.

"Our officers, like I said, responded to that scene to make sure everybody was fine and there wasn't any need to take anybody to the hospital, and then the subject with the chemical irritant actually came up here to give his side of the story," Fangman said.

