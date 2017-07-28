Lawsuit claims LMPD K-9 bit teen with autism

The lawsuit is unclear about how the dog was let into the home and the details about what prompted the attack. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager with autism said he was bitten by a Louisville Metro Police Department canine while at his own house.

The teen had bites and scratches to his arms and head. But according to a lawsuit filed on July 25, it's unclear what the teen was doing when the dog attacked.

The family involved claims the dog was sent into their Hale Avenue home and bit the 15-year-old in July of 2016.

Police were responding to a call about a break in.

The lawsuit is unclear about how the dog was let into the home and the details about what prompted the attack.

The lawsuit also claims the teen was then placed in handcuffs and that his rights were violated by being searched. The teen was taken to Norton Children's Hospital and still receives therapy for the emotional stress the ordeal has caused him, according to the court documents.

LMPD said they can't comment on pending litigation but said they are aware of the lawsuit.

The attorney representing the family, Brandon Lawrence, is asking for punitive damages, an apology from LMPD and for their canines to start wearing cameras.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Lawrence several times throughout Friday, but we did not get a response as of Friday evening.

