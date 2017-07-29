Taste of Independents features Louisville's top restaurants

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is known for its culinary scene. If you have ever wanted to try some of Louisville's best restaurants, you can do it all in one afternoon.

Thirty of Louisville's top chefs are teaming up for the Taste of Independents. The event takes place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Olmsted off Frankfort Avenue.

Some of the restaurants taking part are Seviche, Silver Dollar, SuperChefs, and Comfy Cow. This event is in collaboration with APRON INC., a nonprofit that supplies emergency financial funds to members of the Louisville Independent Restaurant Community who find themselves in need through no fault of their own.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

For ticket information and a list of restaurants taking part in the event click here.

