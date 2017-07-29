Chicken wings, lasagna share eclectic 'national day'

National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
Several restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters and Fazzoli's, among others, have some food offers to celebrate occasion.More >>
Several restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters and Fazzoli's, among others, have some food offers to celebrate occasion.More >>
July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.More >>
July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.More >>
A Marine video shows machine gun fire, tanks, grenade launchers and other weapons providing plenty of bombs bursting in air, and rocket’s red glare. There also is music accompanying the sights and sounds.More >>
A Marine video shows machine gun fire, tanks, grenade launchers and other weapons providing plenty of bombs bursting in air, and rocket’s red glare. There also is music accompanying the sights and sounds.More >>
On the Fourth of July, Americans marked a day of shared traditions.More >>
On the Fourth of July, Americans marked a day of shared traditions.More >>
America, get your grills out, and rest in the assurance that Joey Chestnut, the granite rock that is America, once again is world champion in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest.More >>
America, get your grills out, and rest in the assurance that Joey Chestnut, the granite rock that is America, once again is world champion in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog eating contest.More >>