Chicken wings, lasagna share eclectic 'national day'

National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.

(CNN) - Chicken wings, lasagna and lipstick are all free or at a reduced price Saturday, if you know where to look.

It's National Lasagna Day, National Chicken Wing Day and National Lipstick Day.

Lipstick Day was created last year, Buffalo wings have been around since the 1960s and lasagna recipes have circulated since the 14th century. The term "lasagna" originally describes the pan in which the food was prepared.

There are several offers for free lipstick and several restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters and Fazzoli's, among others, have some food offers to celebrate the occasion.

As always, check with the individual store you plan to visit to find out if it is participating.

