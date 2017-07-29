Crews fight fire at JBS Swift plant

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire at JBS Swift & Co. in Butchertown.

The fire broke out before 10 Saturday morning at the pork processing facility on Story Avenue, according to MetroSafe.

No injuries have been reported so far.

