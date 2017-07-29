Fire at JBS Swift plant extinguished

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire at JBS Swift & Co. in Butchertown.

The fire broke out before 10 a.m. Saturday at the pork processing facility on Story Avenue, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.