Missing Adair County man's body found near Greasy Creek

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a missing man is found dead.

Douglas D. McAfee, 48, was reported missing by his estranged wife on Wednesday evening. KSP said he was last seen by a friend he was staying with on the morning of July 22. McAfee left the residence in a red Dodge truck.

Police were told that McAfee's unoccupied truck was last seen at the Greasy Creek Bridge on Tuesday. KSP confirmed that the truck was found late Wednesday evening.

An initial search was unfruitful, KSP said in a press release. McAfee's body was found in a remote wooded area near the creek when troopers returned to the scene on Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday in Frankfort but no preliminary cause of death was given. A final report is expected to be issued pending toxicology results. KSP said no foul play is expected.

