Dressel wins 2 golds on potentially historic night at worlds

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). United States' Caeleb Remel Dressel celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 29, 2017.

By PAUL NEWBERRYAP National Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Caeleb Dressel is America's newest swimming star, winning both the 50-meter freestyle and 100 butterfly on what could be a historic night at the world championships.

Dressel earned his fourth and fifth gold medals of the meet Saturday. He could make it six in the final event of the night when he leads off for the U.S. in the mixed 4x100 free relay. No swimmer has won three golds on a single night at worlds.

Dressel completed a 50-100 freestyle sweep with a furious dash from one end of the pool to the other. He touched in 21.15 seconds, trailed by Brazil's Bruno Fratus and Britain's Benjamin Proud.

Coming back just 34 minutes later, Dressel nearly broke Michael Phelps' world record in the 100 fly, winning in 49.86 - just four-hundredths of a second off Phelps' mark at the 2009 worlds.

