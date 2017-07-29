Man arrested on theft, drug charges in Hartford, KY

A traffic safety checkpoint in Hartford, Kentucky lead to the arrest of one man on Saturday, July 29.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint and came into contact with Anthony A. Phelps, 36, of Morgantown.

According to officials, they discovered Phelps had an active warrant for his arrest out of Butler County. Phelps was also found to be in possession of a large amount of stolen items as well as multiple controlled substances.

Phelps was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting over $500 – under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance, second degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified), and drug paraphernalia – buying and possession.

Phelps was transported to d lodged into the Ohio County Detention Center.

