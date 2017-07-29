Lasagna, chicken wings share national holiday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's National Lasagna Day and National Chicken Wing Day!

Buffalo wings have been around since the 1960s and lasagna recipes have been shared since the 14th century.

Several restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters and Fazoli's, among others, have special food offers to celebrate the special day.

WAVE 3 Weekend Sunrise anchor and reporter Maira Ansari, prefers lasagna. Her favorite recipe for Lazy Day Crock Pot Lasagna is as followed:

Ingredients:

1 bag of frozen cheese ravioli (25 oz)

1 lb of ground beef, browned

2 jars favorite spaghetti sauce

1 tablespoon of Italian Seasoning

Garlic for taste

Fresh basil

4 cups of mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

In a large skillet brown the beef completely and drain off any remaining fat.

Stir in spaghetti sauce, garlic, basil, and seasoning.

In a 6-quart crock pot, cover the bottom with some of the sauce.

Then place a layer of ravioli across the bottom.

Then place a layer of the mozzarella cheese.

Continue this until all the meat sauce and the ravioli is used.

You want to end with the meat sauce on top.

Then top with the leftover mozzarella cheese and add the Parmesan cheese on top

Cook on low for 4 hours and ENJOY!

