Croatia beats host Hungary to win water polo world title

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Croatia ended host nation Hungary's hopes of a fourth world title in men's water polo with an 8-6 victory in the final on Saturday.

Captain Sandro Sukno scored a hat trick for Croatia, which raced into a 4-0 lead as it kept the Hungarians scoreless for a whole quarter for the first time in the tournament.

Hungary pulled two goals back through Bela Tarok and Marton Vamos in the second quarter, and more from Balazs Erdelyi and Krisztian Peter Manhercz to equalize in the third.

However, Javier Garcia Gadea replied with two quick-fire goals for Croatia, and Sukno added another.

Vamos scored another two for an exciting finale to the world championships, but Sukno sealed it with his third of the game.

