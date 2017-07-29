Woman arrested for stealing signs about missing Nelson Co. woman

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Nelson County woman has been arrested for stealing signs about the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Crystal Dawn Maupin was arrested July 28 by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. She is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Maupin is the girlfriend of Brooks Houck, the former boyfriend of Rogers and father of her youngest child. rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015 and Houck is believed to be the last person who saw her.

Maupin was booked into the Nelson County Jail but bonded out about 30 minutes later.

What happened to the missing signs is not know.

