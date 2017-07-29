Body of missing Bracken Co man recovered from Ohio River

Search crews getting ready to look for Delmar Nickoson, 82, Sunday. (Source: FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)

The body of a man reported missing after destructive floods hit his home last weekend in Northern Kentucky has been discovered, according to the director of the Bracken County EMA.

Teams had been searching for Delmar Nickoson, 82, since Sunday morning when a rush of water pushed his mobile home into a tree, crushing it to pieces.

Authorities said his body was found Saturday afternoon in the Ohio River about two miles from the dam on the Kentucky side.

"It shot right straight into his yard and it caught his mobile home and it was probably 50 to 100 feet from where it was sitting," a resident said.

[Photos: Flood damage in Bracken and Mason counties]

Six inches of rain caused flash flooding that swelled Bracken County creek, damaging and washing away homes in parts of northern Bracken County late Saturday and early Sunday.

