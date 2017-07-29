Police seeing driver in Highlands hit & run - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police seeing driver in Highlands hit & run

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for the driver of a car that struck a person and took off.

It happened 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive.

LMPD has not released information about the condition of the victim or what kind of vehicle they are looking for. 

