Police seeking driver in Highlands hit & run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for the driver of a car that struck a person and took off.

It happened 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive.

LMPD has not released information about the condition of the victim or what kind of vehicle they are looking for.

