Healthcare a big topic at Congressman James Comer town hall

This was congressman James Comer's 21st town hall since taking office in January. While less divisive than some others earlier this year, some of his constituents still brought passionate opinions about the ongoing health care debate.

"The pharmaceutical companies and the insurance companies are paying big bucks into their campaign, so they're prostitutes for the money that these big donors are paying them," said Henderson resident Mike Mayron.

Mayron is a neurosurgeon based in Henderson. He told Comer he's always on the phone with insurance companies trying to get them to help pay for the medicine his patients need but can't afford.

"We had better luck in getting medicines approved and necessary procedures approved when it was state-run before they turned it over to private companies," Mayron said.

"It's unfortunate that we have so few health insurance companies and that they're making such huge profits. I'm not on the side of the insurance companies I'm not on the side of the Pharmaceutical companies," Comer said.

This is the first of Comer's three town halls. His next two Town Halls are August 2 at 9 a.m. at the Caldwell County Circuit Courtroom in Princeton, KY, and August 3 at 9 a.m. at the Hickman County Extension Office in Clinton, Kentucky.

