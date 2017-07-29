Healthcare a big topic at Congressman James Comer town hall

The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
He may not have served and protected their community, but people in New Albany showed their support for a fallen Louisville Metro Police Department officer.More >>
It happened 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive.More >>
Thanks to the ShotSpotter, Louisville Metro police were able to track down multiple guns.More >>
There were all kinds of artists, foods and music. For the first time, Sullivan University hosted an open air market.More >>
