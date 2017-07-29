Good Samaritan produces stunning victory in Jim Dandy

By JOHN KEKISAP Sports Writer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Good Samaritan stormed to the lead in the stretch and won the Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course, a stunning victory in what was billed as a showdown between the winners of the first two legs of thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

Good Samaritan, who had never raced on dirt, beat Giuseppe the Great by 4 3/4 lengths as the two long shots in the race finished in front. Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming was third, Pavel fourth, and Preakness winner Cloud Computing finished last in the five-horse field in the Grade II $600,000 race.

Always Dreaming set the early pace before Cloud Computing drew alongside after closing on the far turn. At the top of the stretch all five horses fanned out across the track, with Good Samaritan on the far outside with jockey Joel Rosario, and he quickly raced to the lead to give trainer Bill Mott the big victory on his birthday.

Good Samaritan ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.69 and paid $19.20 to win.

It marked the first time since 1991 that the winners of the first two legs of the Triple Crown series met at Saratoga Race Course. Derby winner Strike the Gold faced the Preakness winner Hansel in the Travers that year and neither horse won. Only eight Derby winners have returned to Saratoga since.

