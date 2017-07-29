Sullivan University holds open air market

The Open Air Market was the first for Sullivan University. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There were all kinds of artists, foods and music. For the first time, Sullivan University hosted an open air market.

All the vendors were locals and they had a chance to show and sell their products.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teens give back with heirloom tomato business

+ Fire at JBS Swift plant extinguished

+ Educators taking advantage of solar eclipse

Taylor Carden Kemper, Sullivan University's Associate Director of admissions and head of the Outreach Committee, said the idea started as a farmers market but then it quickly grew.

"The whole event itself kind of grew a life of its own," said Kemper. "We can't be more thrilled with the weather and for the first time doing this, you know, we have live music, we have all kinds of stuff."

The event was also to let people know that Sullivan is also a part of the community by bringing it together.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.