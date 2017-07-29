Gunshot tracking device leads LMPD to guns, drugs

The drugs and guns were found after an investigation which began with a ShotSpotter notification. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thanks to the ShotSpotter, Louisville Metro police were able to track down multiple guns.

In a Facebook post, LMPD said Second Division officers responders to a ShotSpotter run and that investigation led to two arrests.

Officers found drugs and six guns.

