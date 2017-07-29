Gunshot tracking device leads LMPD to guns, drugs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gunshot tracking device leads LMPD to guns, drugs

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The drugs and guns were found after an investigation which began with a ShotSpotter notification. (Source: LMPD) The drugs and guns were found after an investigation which began with a ShotSpotter notification. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thanks to the ShotSpotter, Louisville Metro police were able to track down multiple guns.

RELATED STORY
New tool to fight gun violence already working
ShotSpotter assists in fatal shooting response

In a Facebook post, LMPD said Second Division officers responders to a ShotSpotter run and that investigation led to two arrests.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Gunshot victim shows up at Norton Hospital
Police seeing driver in Highlands hit & run
Jury returns verdict in 2015 murder of Nelson Co. teen

Officers found drugs and six guns.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly