New Albany establishment holds fundraiser for Nick Rodman's family

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The fundraiser ws held at Match Cigars and Bourbon in new Albany, IN. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Sara Mouttet (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
Raffles, drink and food specials were part of the fundraiser. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - He may not have served and protected their community, but people in New Albany showed their support for a fallen Louisville Metro Police Department officer. 

Match Cigars and Bourbon held a fundraiser for Nick Rodman's young family. There were raffles, drink specials and food. 

Even though Rodman worked in Louisville, Sara Mouttet, a co-owner of Match, said they still wanted to help.      

"It makes me feel really great to know that I am helping someone who served our community and gave their life to help us out and protect us," Mouttet said, "and I am thrilled that we could do a little something to help his family."

Mouttet said they got a lot of support for the event. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

