New Albany establishment holds fundraiser for Nick Rodman's family

Raffles, drink and food specials were part of the fundraiser. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

The fundraiser ws held at Match Cigars and Bourbon in new Albany, IN. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - He may not have served and protected their community, but people in New Albany showed their support for a fallen Louisville Metro Police Department officer.

Match Cigars and Bourbon held a fundraiser for Nick Rodman's young family. There were raffles, drink specials and food.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Gunshot tracking device leads LMPD to guns, drugs

+ Woman arrested for stealing signs about Crystal Rogers

+ Missing Adair Co. man's body found near Greasy Creek

Even though Rodman worked in Louisville, Sara Mouttet, a co-owner of Match, said they still wanted to help.

"It makes me feel really great to know that I am helping someone who served our community and gave their life to help us out and protect us," Mouttet said, "and I am thrilled that we could do a little something to help his family."

Mouttet said they got a lot of support for the event.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.