Cards' swimmer Comerford wins gold medal

(Fina Swimming Release/ Budapest Hungary)

The third gold medal of the day for U.S swimmer Caeleb Dressel – an unprecedented feat in the history of the World Championships – came in the mixed 4x100m free relay, where the North American led-off the quartet for a final winning time of 3:19.60, the second World Record of the day. The previous global mark had been achieved in Kazan 2015, also by the USA in 3:23.05. Dressel swam the first 100m in an excellent time of 47.22, and then was followed by Nathan Adrian, University or Louisville swimmer , Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel. The US team did all the race in the lead, winning the fourth gold of the day out of the six finals contested at the Duna Arena. The Netherlands had to settle for silver in 3:21.81 (also under the former WR), while Canada got the bronze in 3:23.55.