Cellar Door holds anniversary 'pawty'

One of the puppies at the Pawty is made a new friend. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville chocolate shop celebrated its 70th anniversary ... in dog years.

It was actually the 10th anniversary for Cellar Door Chocolates in Butchertown, but they brought the pups out to celebrate.

The party - or pawty, as they called it - featured adoptable dogs from Saving Sunny, Fat Heads, and The Kentucky Humane Society among others. The goal was to find all of the pups a good home.

"We're trying to help them raise money and get these little puppies adopted," said Erika Chavez-Graziano, owner of Cellar Door Chocolates. "You know, just another event for the community and also our birthday."

For the entire month of July, Cellar Door Chocolates gave a 10 percent of each purchase from the downtown location to a different animal foundation. They also held a weekly Saturday adoption drive.

