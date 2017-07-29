Lou City scores key win over New York

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville City FC earned a second consecutive victory as it won 2-1 against the New York Red Bulls II in front of 10,017 fans at Slugger Field on Saturday night. The Red Bulls II almost took the lead in just the second minute as a long-range shot by Zeiko Lewis rang off the right post. Louisville’s first big chance came in the 16th minute as Brian Ownby’s cutback from the right side found Kyle Smith, but New York goalkeeper Evan Louro tipped his effort over the crossbar. The hosts took the lead six minutes before the break, however, as Paco Craig headed home Oscar Jimenez’s free kick for his second goal in as many games. The Red Bull II leveled the score just before the hour-mark as Stefano Bonomo picked out the bottom-left corner of the net off a layoff by Andrew Tinari at the top of the penalty area after a good save by Tim Dobrowolski had initially denied Florian Valot. The hosts regained the lead with 20 minutes to go as Luke Spencer found the net moments after coming on as a substitute with a good header from Paolo DelPiccolo’s corner kick. New York had a chance in stoppage time to equalize with a spectacular bicycle kick by Hassan Ndam, but the chance was denied as Louisville held firm for victory.