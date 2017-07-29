Back to school bash provides fun, supplies for students

Over 600 backpacks were handed out to students during the event. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Providing school supplies for children in need was the goal of a back to school bash hosted by Open Arms Children's Health.

Open Arms, a division of Home of the Innocents, was able to get health, dental, hearing, and vision screenings along with a backpack full of supplies.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Cellar Door holds anniversary 'pawty'

+ Sullivan University holds open air market

+ Establishment holds fundraiser for Nick Rodman's family



"Childrens likelihood of doing well in the school year stems from how well prepared they are to go back to school. So we're arming them with that," said Paul Robinson, President & CEO of Home of the Innocents. "We're sending them back healthy with all of these screenings, we're sending them back with school supplies. We're giving them that advantage that they need to just start off out of the gate doing very well with school."

Approximately 400 people attended the event. Organizers planned to hand out over 600 backpacks.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.