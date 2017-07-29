Input sought on Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center

Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
Open Arms, a division of Home of the Innocents, was able to get health, dental, hearing, and vision screenings along with a backpack full of school supplies.More >>
Open Arms, a division of Home of the Innocents, was able to get health, dental, hearing, and vision screenings along with a backpack full of school supplies.More >>
It was the anniversary for Cellar Door Chocolates in Butchertown and they brought the pups out to celebrate.More >>
It was the anniversary for Cellar Door Chocolates in Butchertown and they brought the pups out to celebrate.More >>
He may not have served and protected their community, but people in New Albany showed their support for a fallen Louisville Metro Police Department officer.More >>
He may not have served and protected their community, but people in New Albany showed their support for a fallen Louisville Metro Police Department officer.More >>