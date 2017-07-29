Indians win 9th in row, beat Chisox 5-4 on hit batter in 9th

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty). Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty). Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on an Austin Jackson ground-rule double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 29, 2017,...

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty). Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson right, celebrates with teammate Jose Abreu (79), after Abreu hit a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, July 29, 2017,...

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty). Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer bottom, slides safely into second base on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice while Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada, top, attempts to apply the tag during the first inning of a baseball ga...

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty). Cleveland Indians right fielder Austin Jackson misses an RBI-double by Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Chicago.

By JOHN JACKSONAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians won their ninth straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Saturday night.

Indians starter Corey Kluber struck out 12. The AL Central leaders sent the White Sox to their 14th loss in 15 games.

It was 4-all when Aaron Bummer (0-1) walked Carlos Santana with two outs in the ninth and Austin Jackson singled. Gregory Infante relieved and hit Yan Gomes with a pitch, then plunked Guyer in the shoulder to force in a run.

Andrew Miller (4-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Cody Allen got three outs for his 19th save.

Jose Abreu homered for Chicago.

Kluber allowed four runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has had double-digit strikeouts in eight of his last nine starts.

Edwin Encarnacion hit an RBI single during a three-run third that made it 4-0.

Abreu hit his 19th homer, a three-run drive, in the bottom half.

The White Sox tied it at 4 in the sixth on a bloop double by Tim Anderson.

ROSTER MOVES

The Indians claimed RHP Diego Moreno off waivers from Tampa Bay to add bullpen depth to the organization. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Boone Logan was transferred from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL. Moreno then was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: INF Jason Kipnis was supposed to begin a rehab assignment Saturday night with Triple-A Columbus, but the game at Norfolk was rained out.

White Sox: INF/OF Leury Garcia (sprained finger left hand) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday night, going 0 for 4 and playing center field. He was placed on the 10-day DL on June 19 and the injury healed more slowly than expected.

UP NEXT

Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (7-9, 5.59 ERA) allowed a total of 10 runs in 4 1/3 innings in two starts against Chicago earlier this season and will look to turn things around in the series finale. White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.29) has a 4-1 record with a 2.45 ERA against Cleveland in his career.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.