Lesnar to Jon Jones: "Careful what you wish for, young man"

By GREG BEACHAMAP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Jon Jones had barely reclaimed his UFC title when he called out Brock Lesnar to be his next opponent.

And Lesnar was listening.

Right after Jones stopped Daniel Cormier in the third round at UFC 214 on Saturday, he reignited his growing rivalry with Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion.

"Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the octagon," Jones said on the pay-per-view broadcast.

The Associated Press reached Lesnar shortly after he watched the championship fight and then heard Jones call him out.

"Be careful what you wish for, young man," Lesnar replied.

A potential bout between Jones and Lesnar would be one of the biggest events in UFC history. Lesnar is an extraordinary pay-per-view draw as arguably the most popular fighter in UFC history, while Jones' victory over Cormier likely returns him to the top of most pound-for-pound lists as the world's best fighter.

Lesnar returned to MMA last year with a victory, but he is under contract to the WWE as a professional wrestler until next spring.

Jones and Lesnar traded verbal jabs earlier in the week. After Jones said he doubted Lesnar would ever accept a fight with him, Lesnar told the AP that he would meet Jones "anytime, anywhere."

Lesnar is at least considering a return to the sport in which he won a UFC title in just his fourth professional fight.

Lesnar beat Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in a unanimous decision that was changed to a no-contest after Lesnar failed a doping test. He received a one-year suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission, but could return to MMA after completing the ban.

