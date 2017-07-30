Police investigating fatal shooting in West Louisville

MetroSafe confirmed the shooting occurred shortly after 7 a.m. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed the shooting occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of South 28th Street.

MetroSafe also verified that the victim of the shooting would not be transported to the hospital.

A WAVE 3 News crew is at the scene.

