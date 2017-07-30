Police investigating fatal shooting in West Louisville

Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.More >>
Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.More >>
Sunshine, low humidity, and cool temperatures in store for the weekend.More >>
Sunshine, low humidity, and cool temperatures in store for the weekend.More >>
Open Arms, a division of Home of the Innocents, was able to get health, dental, hearing, and vision screenings along with a backpack full of school supplies.More >>
Open Arms, a division of Home of the Innocents, was able to get health, dental, hearing, and vision screenings along with a backpack full of school supplies.More >>