1 dead in Covington double shooting

Covington police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old woman Saturday.

The victim and another person were found with gunshot wounds in the area of East 13th and Wheeler streets about 1 a.m., police said.

Both victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the woman died Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Their names were not released.

Police also did not disclose suspect information as they continue to investigate.

