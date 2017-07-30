Teen celebrates birthday by giving care packages to homeless

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - One Kentucky teen had a very special sixteenth birthday party, not for herself but for those in need.

Nevaeh Southern had a birthday wish to spend her special day helping the homeless so she took her party to them.

"Instead of presents, this is what she wanted to do," Nevaeh's mom, Angela Southern said.

With help from the Lucky Ladies, a biker group in Frankfort, Nevaeh spent her 16th birthday handing out food and bags filled with personal care items to the homeless.

"Soap, shampoos, deodorant," Southern said. "A lot of things that we take for gr anted."

Angela Southern said her daughter has autism and other disabilities but has always been compassionate towards the homeless.

"If it was up to her, every homeless person would be living with us," Southern said. "She wants me to go to Lowe's and buy bricks and wood and build them a house."

Nevaeh and her mom hope to continue handing out more gift bags to the homeless in other cities as well.

