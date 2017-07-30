Meet Newport police at National Night Out

This police robot is used on SWAT scenes and to investigate suspicious packages. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

Newport Police Lt. Paul Kunkel and Police Chief Thomas Collins discuss National Night Out on FOX19 NOW Morning News Sunday

Meet your local police department and learn how you can help them protect and serve your community at National Night Out events across the Tri-State this week.

The annual outdoor parties unite police and neighbors in support of building stronger partnerships and crime prevention.

"If the community knows the police department cares and wants to talk to them about the little problems, it curtails the bigger problems," said Newport Police Lt. Paul Kunkel during an appearance Sunday on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

Newport's National Night Out will run 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Target store parking lot, 160 Pavilion Parkway.

Police will put on a SWAT demonstration and promote home, work, gun and bicycle safety.

There will be door and raffle prizes, including a children's bicycle raffle, a Campbell County Public Library book donation and Sport Clips will provide back-to-school haircuts for children.

Sponsors will provide food and beverages they run out.

In Cincinnati, National Night Out will be celebrated Tuesday at seven locations throughout the city:

District 1: Ida Street Bridge, 1200 Ida St. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Findlay Market Essen Strasse at Elm 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

District 2: Owl’s Nest Park, 1984 Madison Rd. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

District 3: Price Hill Recreation Center, 959 Hawthorne Ave. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

District 4: Gabriel’s Place (Avondale), 3618 Reading Rd. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Paddock Hills Between Avon & Paddock 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

District 5: College Hill Presbyterian, 5742 Hamilton Ave 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

