Elizabethtown man charged with allegedly raping a child

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was arrested Friday after being accused of being undressed in front of a child.

According to The News Enterprise, Justin Hartnett, 30, faces charges of rape of a victim younger than 12 and sodomy of a victim younger than 12.

Hartnett was allegedly found in "a state of undress" in the presence of a child Thursday night. According to the arrest report, the girl was also partly undressed.

Police said the girl said she was touched inappropriately.

Hartnett is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Hardin District Court.

