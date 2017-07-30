Elizabethtown man charged with allegedly raping a child - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Elizabethtown man charged with allegedly raping a child

Justin Hartnett (Source: HCDC) Justin Hartnett (Source: HCDC)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was arrested Friday after being accused of being undressed in front of a child. 

According to The News Enterprise, Justin Hartnett, 30, faces charges of rape of a victim younger than 12 and sodomy of a victim younger than 12. 

Hartnett was allegedly found in "a state of undress" in the presence of a child Thursday night. According to the arrest report, the girl was also partly undressed. 

Police said the girl said she was touched inappropriately. 

Hartnett is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Hardin District Court.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

