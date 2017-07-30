Ribbon cutting celebration to be held for Health Park in Paducah, KY

The Health Park in Paducah, Kentucky will be opening soon and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1 to celebrate the occasion.

Health Park is located at 421 North 13 Street in the historic Fountain Avenue Neighborhood.

The park officially opened to the public on June 16.

“We are excited to be able to cut the ribbon on the first phase of this healthy and fun facility. We have had great partners that have helped bring this project to fruition” Parks Services Director Mark Thompson said. “Additionally, I believe that we will be making an announcement in short order regarding plans to begin phase two of the Health Park.”

In November 2017, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Wilkins Construction Company for the project which cost about $620,000.

In addition to the grading and resurfacing of the grassy lawn area and the expansion of the Community Garden, crews have installed rubberized safety surface at the Paducah Rotary Playground, a 1/3 mile walking trail, a fitness area, lighting, landscaping, water fountains and benches.

The playground had to be closed during this construction project for the installation of the safety surface.

Phase two will include a restroom facility, the expansion of the fitness area, a multi-purpose plaza and a spray pad.

For this park, the City of Paducah partnered with United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, Lourdes Hospital, Baptist Health Paducah, Rotary Club of Paducah, Purchase District Health Department, Healthy Paducah Chapter of the Purchase Connections for Health Coalition, and Paducah Independent Schools.

Grants through the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, Land & Water Conservation Fund, and Recreations Trail in addition to donations provided more than $668,000 for this project.

For more information about the Health Park, visit http://paducahky.gov/fountain-avenue-health-park, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

