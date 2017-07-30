UofL's Worrell Adds Another Gold Medal

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) In the final two events of the eight day meet, Kelsi Worrell won gold and Grigory Tarasevich won bronze at the 2017 FINA World Championships.

“It is difficult to put the entire experience with Team USA for the past few weeks into words. As a coach I am already planning on all the small things we will work on is order to continue to get better. But immense pride is what I feel at this moment,” said UofL head coach Arthur Albiero, who is the assistant women’s coach for Team USA. "I have pride in the way all of our swimmers competed the past eight days. I have pride in how our coaching staff, support staff, and administration have worked together to create a world-class swimming environment at UofL and pride in being part of the UofL Athletic Department. Project Tokyo, here we go."

Kelsi Worrell not only won gold but helped set an American and World Record of 3:51.55 for the first women’s relay to go under the 3:52 mark ever. In the 4x100 medley relay, Kathleen Baker led off with a leg of 58.54 in the backstroke, followed by a 1:04.48 from Lilly King in the breaststroke. Kelsi Worrell put up a split of 56.30 in the butterfly leg and Simone Manuel anchored with a 52.23 split. The Russians set a European record and won the silver medal with a time of 3:53.38. Australia picked up bronze.

Grigory Tarasevich nabbed a bronze medal as part of the 4x100 medley relay backstroke leg. The bronze medal Russian team went 3:29.76. The Americans won gold, posting a time of 3:27.91.