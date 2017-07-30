Castillo goes 8 innings, Reds top Miami 6-4, end 6-game skid

By CHRISTOPHER STOCKAssociated Press

MIAMI (AP) - Rookie Luis Castillo pitched a career-best eight innings, Tucker Barnhart drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds ended a six-game skid, beating the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Sunday.

Castillo (2-4) allowed one run on three hits, striking out six and walking one. He outpitched Dan Straily (7-7) - the right-handers were traded for each last January as part of a four-player deal.

The Marlins, who got a three-run homer from Marcell Ozuna in the ninth off reliever Raisel Iglesias, had their four-game winning streak snapped. NL home run leader Giancarlo Stanton was held out of Miami's lineup for the first time since May 31.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.