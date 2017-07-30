Benefit ride raises thousands for injured veterans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of bikers met Sunday morning to help injured veterans transition back into civilian life.

Motorcyclists prepped their bikes for a two hour long ride throughout Jefferson County to benefit men and women injured in combat.



"It is the least I can do is support our veterans," Steve Ernspiker said.



Ernspiker has participated in the benefit ride since 2015. This year more than 100 riders raised money for Homes for Our Troops.



"This is for our heroes, our veterans those who need a home with special adaptations," Ernspiker said.

The nonprofit builds accessible homes for service members severely injured since Sept. 11, 2001. The sad reality reminds Ernspiker of why he never served.



"I was at the end of the Vietnam Era and I was a young kid afraid,” Ernspiker said. “I didn't want to die."



Ernspiker said he is a proud American who regrets his decision. Now he has turned his hobby into a way to raises money for veterans.



"They are out there volunteering today, not because there is a draft and they have to be," Ernspiker said.



Texas Roadhouse has partnered with Homes for our Troops nationwide. Each home cost upward of $400,000 to make.



"For home for our troops we raised over $1 million over the past 14 years," Megan Quaschnick said.



Quaschnick, with Texas Roadhouse, said in 2016, motorcyclists like Ernspiker raised about $38,000 for the cause. This is the third year the ride is in Louisville.



"You get on a long stretch and you see bike for as far as you can see, and there is just nothing like it, to know that that many people care about our veterans," Enspiker said.



Homes for Our Troops is a nation organization. For more information on how to organize a local fundraiser, click here.



