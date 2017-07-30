Body found on railroad track in Clifton

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was discovered on a railroad track in the Clifton neighborhood.

The body was found in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to MetroSafe.

Rail traffic has been stopped to allow police to investigate.

No additional information has been released.

