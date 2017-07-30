Body found on railroad track in Clifton

Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The body was found in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
On Monday, we'll see some extra clouds but we'll continue to enjoy sunshine as temperatures warm into the upper 80s.More >>
Motorcyclists prepped their bikes for a two hour long ride throughout Jefferson County to benefit men and women injured in combat.More >>
