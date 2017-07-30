The Latest: Van strikes diners on LA sidewalk, 8 injured

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a van striking a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk. (all times local):
5:40 p.m.
A van plowed into a group of people dining on a Los Angeles sidewalk, striking and injuring at least eight people.
A witness to the crash told The Associated Press the van jumped a curb and careened into a group of people eating outside The Fish Spot restaurant in the city's Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.
Courtney Crump said several victims were pinned under the van and that one man had severe head injuries. He said witnesses held the driver until authorities arrived.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a 44-year-old man suffered critical injuries, three were seriously hurt and four others were taken to the hospital in fair condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the crash appeared to be an accident.
___
5:10 p.m.
Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, sending eight people to the hospital with injuries.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.
Stewart said a 44-year-old man suffered critical injuries, three were seriously hurt and four others were taken to the hospital in fair condition. An off-duty firefighter with the department was in the crowd but did not get injured.
Video footage from a news helicopter show a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the crash appeared to be an accident.
___
4:45 p.m.
Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring six people.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.
Stewart said four people were taken to the hospital; their conditions were not immediately known. Two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Video footage from a news helicopter show a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
