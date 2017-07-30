All-Star slugger Lee May dies at 74; was member of Reds Hall

CINCINNATI (AP) - Lee May, an All-Star slugger who put up 100-RBI seasons for three different teams, has died. He was 74.
The Cincinnati Reds said Sunday that May died over the weekend. He was a member of the team's Hall of Fame and lived in the local area. The Reds didn't provide additional details on his death.
Known for wagging his bat before taking meaty cuts, May hit 354 homers with 1,244 RBIs in 18 years. He drove in more than 100 runs in a season for the Reds, Houston and Baltimore. He finished with Kansas City in 1982.
May starred for the Reds in the 1970 World Series, going 7 for 18 (.389) with two homers and eight RBIs in a five-game loss to Baltimore. He was a three-time All-Star first baseman.
Born in Alabama, he was nicknamed "The Big Bopper from Birmingham" while playing for Cincinnati. May was enshrined in the Reds Hall of Fame in 2006.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring six people.More >>
Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring six people.More >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacityMore >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacityMore >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign itMore >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign itMore >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."More >>