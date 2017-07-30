Los Angeles Lakers sign rookie C Thomas Bryant

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed rookie center Thomas Bryant after his promising performance for their Las Vegas summer league team.

The Lakers announced the deal Sunday night.

Los Angeles acquired Bryant on draft night from the Utah Jazz, who chose him with the 42nd overall pick.

The 6-foot-10 Bryant averaged 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds last season for the Indiana Hoosiers.

