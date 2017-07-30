Repairs being made to Eastern Parkway bridge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A portion of Eastern Parkway shut down for repairs.

The Eastern Parkway bridge over the South Fork of Beargrass Creek needs to be repaired after soil conditions caused a new structure to fail and made the roadway to settle more than four inches, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.

Detours have been set up around the construction.

The roadway is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Aug. 4.

