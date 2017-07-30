Jeffersontown team to compete in 2017 Babe Ruth League World Ser - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jeffersontown team to compete in 2017 Babe Ruth League World Series

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A baseball team in Jeffersontown is heading to the 2017 Babe Ruth League World Series.  

The team of J-town All-Stars made history by being the first in their program to make it to the series.

The players are all age 12 and under.

When it comes to keeping them focused, their head coach, Tidhe Brown, has a plan.

“Mind tricks! Really, it's just repetition. Practice, teach them the right way with fundamentals. Just tell them that's it's OK to mess up, you'll get another shot,” he said.

Brown said coaching the young boys is more than teaching them baseball, he wants to teach them good character.

