Family pleads killer to come forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A crowd of family and friends walked back to the scene of a tragedy on Sunday afternoon.



“This is where we lost him and we want justice for him,” Stepfon Harris’ aunt, Betty Ramos, said.

Harris 28, whose nickname was "Man,” was gunned down in the back parking lot of the Hampton Inn near First and Jefferson Streets on July 30, 2016.



The incident happened a year ago, but there have been no arrests in his case.



“We want everyone to know he was loved,” Ramos said.

Harris' mother couldn't hide her grief during her son’s vigil on Sunday. Her son left behind five children. Some are too young to remember much about their father, but they released butterflies in his memory.



Just a few hours before the gathering to remember Harris' life, another man was murdered in Louisville. The crime has added to the police department's load of unsolved homicides.



The lack of closure is a painful feeling that has never left Harris' family.



“If you've got a conscience, turn yourself in because you won't have any peace,” Ramos said.



Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation should call their anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.



