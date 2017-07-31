Baptist Health Paducah celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Baptist Health Paducah is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week the first week of August to promote breastfeeding and highlight its importance to the health of mothers and babies.

“At Baptist, we strive to provide essential breastfeeding information to educate our moms about how important breastfeeding is to their infants’ growth and development,” said Maternal Child Services director Lisa Parnell, RN, PhD.

“Breastfeeding is the one single act of motherhood that dramatically and positively affects bonding, health, intelligence and psychological outcomes for a newborn.”

Baptist Health Paducah has a lactation team made of us six employees, including three who are International Board Certified Lactation Consultants.

Baptist Health Paducah promotes exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and provides support to encourage breastfeeding through the toddler years.

Breastfeeding classes are offered to provide lactation support beginning prenatally and continuing throughout delivery and after discharge until breastfeeding is discontinued.

Upon discharge, breastfeeding mothers receive follow-up phone calls, outpatient lactation appointments, access to breastfeeding classes and a helpline.

A support group for pregnant and breastfeeding moms, Kangaroo Klub, also was recently formed at the hospital.

The group meets from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month in Classroom A, on the first floor of Medical Park 2.

For information about all lactation services, call (270)-575-8336. For information about the support group, call 270-415-4680.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.