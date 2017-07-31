KSP: Paducah man rode horse drunk; 5-year-old boy injured when thrown from horse

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after Kentucky State Police say he was riding a horse drunk and giving children rides when a little boy was thrown from the horse and injured.

Keith R. Gorham, 54, was charged with DUI (non-motor vehicle), second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to troopers, at around 9 p.m. on Friday they responded to a Paducah hospital for a report of a child injured while riding a horse.

They say the 5-year-old boy was later flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital.

Troopers say Gorham was drunk while riding a horse near Kenbar Inn in Gilbertsville earlier on Friday afternoon. They say he had given horse rides to three children, ages 5, 2 and 2 while he was intoxicated.

During one horse ride, troopers say the 5 year old was thrown from the horse and received "significant injuries." The boy was taken by ambulance to the Paducah hospital.

Gorham was arrested shortly after and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.