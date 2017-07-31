'Stuff the Bus' for students, get free Chik-fil-A

You can help northern Kentucky children get school supplies while getting some free Chick-Fil-A Monday.

All three northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants will compete to “Stuff the Bus” to benefit area schools 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This event is where the majority of school supplies used by the Family Resource Centers come from to use throughout the year," said Mandy Munich, Family Resource Coordinator of Kenton County Schools, in a prepared statement.

"It has always been a tremendous help in meeting student’s needs."

Community members who donate three or more school supplies from the list below will receive a coupon for a free Original Chicken Sandwich, up to 10 per family.

Ft. Wright Chick-fil-A bus supplies will benefit Kenton County Schools

Houston Road Chick-fil-A bus supplies will go to Boone County Schools

Newport Chick-fil-A bus supplies will help the independent school systems of Bellevue, Newport and Southgate

An additional $500 donation will be made by Chick-fil-A to the school that receives the most supplies on its bus.

Bring any three of the following school supplies to receive your free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich coupon:

Packs of No. 2 pencils

Packs of ruled paper

Composition books

Ruled notebooks

Graph paper

Packs of pencil top erasers

Packs of crayons

Book bags

Rulers

Notebooks

Packs of pens

Packs of markers

Pencil/school supply boxes

“The Chick-fil-A Stuff the Bus competition is a great event that benefits our Boone County children," said Kathy Reutman, the executive director of student and community services for Boone County Schools, in the prepared statement.

"Not only have we received thousands of school supplies through this, we have also experienced the true generosity and compassion of the Boone County Community."

“Families can feel good about participating in the friendly competition, and even better about giving back to help our school kids get ready for the fall,” said Britton Smith, local owner/operator of the Newport Chick-fil-A.

