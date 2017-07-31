Tropical Storm Emily heads toward Tampa Bay

(RNN) - A tropical storm quickly formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning, and is heading toward landfall.

Tropical Storm Emily is located 35 miles west-southwest of Tampa, FL, and 30 miles west-northwest of Sarasota, FL, moving east at 9 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. It is packing maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph.

Emily will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday, forecasters said, and is expected to change little in strength until landfall.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the west coast of Florida from the Anclote River south to Bonita Beach, FL.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in this area, including rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches between the Tampa Bay area and Naples, with isolated amounts of up to 8 inches possible, as well as strong winds.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 31 counties expected to be affected by the storm.

Street and road flooding already has been occurring in Manatee and Sarasota counties near the Myakka River, the National Hurricane Center said.

A brief tornado, along with an isolated waterspout or two, is also possible in the southern Florida peninsula.

Forecasters expect the storm to turn northeast later Monday or Tuesday and increase in forward speed. It will then make its way across the Florida peninsula and reach the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters said the storm will weaken to a depression over land, but will become a tropical storm again in the Atlantic.

NHC Senior Hurricane Specialist Stacy Stewart studies newly formed Tropical Storm #Emily located west of Tampa Bay https://t.co/EN7lDlJ9sv pic.twitter.com/lLoEmqU22r — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2017

The storm's expected path in the Atlantic takes it roughly parallel to the coast as it moves to the northeast.

The only landfalling storm so far this season, Tropical Storm Cindy, made landfall near Lake Charles, LA, on June 22. It spawned tornadoes throughout the South, including an EF-2 in Birmingham, AL. The storm claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy vacationing in Fort Morgan, AL.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.