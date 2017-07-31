Tropical Storm Emily makes landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, moves inland

Tropical Storm Emily nears mouth of Tampa Bay on Florida's Gulf Coast; heavy rains expected as storm crosses peninsula.

Tropical Storm Emily near coast of west-central Florida, expected to move inland across peninsula with threat of heavy rain.

A sailboat was pushed ashore as a result of Tropical Storm Emily's strong surf. (Source: WWSB)

Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Bradenton, FL. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - A tropical storm quickly formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning, and already has made landfall in Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Emily made landfall at Anna Maria Island, just west of Bradenton, FL, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern.

Tropical Storm Emily is located 30 miles southeast of Tampa, FL, and 35 miles southwest of Bartow, FL, moving east at 10 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. It is packing maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the west coast of Florida from Englewood south to Bonita Beach, FL.

The area is experiencing tropical storm conditions, including flooding rain and strong winds. Tornadoes are also possible as the storm moves inland.

A gust of 60 mph was reported on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which was closed Monday morning because of high winds.

Street and road flooding already has been occurring in Manatee and Sarasota counties near the Myakka River, the National Hurricane Center said.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 31 counties expected to be affected by the storm.

Tropical Storm #Emily made landfall around 1045 AM EDT on Anna Maria Island, just west of Bradenton, FL. https://t.co/DGUGHazxRj — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2017

Forecasters expect the storm to turn east-northeastward later Monday or Tuesday and increase in forward speed. It will then make its way across the Florida peninsula and reach the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday.

NHC specialists John Cangialosi & Stacy Stewart placing finishing touches on 2 pm Intermediate Advisory for #Emily. https://t.co/8xlrTCITVu pic.twitter.com/4z4Bku22Gk — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2017

Forecasters said the storm will weaken to a depression over land, but will become a tropical storm again in the Atlantic.

The storm's expected path in the Atlantic takes it roughly parallel to the coast as it moves to the northeast, pushed by a mid- to upper-level trough moving into the southeast from the upper Midwest.

The previous landfalling storm this season, Tropical Storm Cindy, made landfall near Lake Charles, LA, on June 22. It spawned tornadoes throughout the South, including an EF-2 in Birmingham, AL. The storm claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy vacationing in Fort Morgan, AL.

