Authorities capture alligator roaming around upstate NY town

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in upstate New York have captured an alligator that got loose.
According to Animal Adventure Park, New York state Department of Environmental Conservation crews captured the renegade reptile Saturday behind the fairgrounds in rural Whitney Point. Sightings of the alligator were first reported July 22.
Officials say the alligator is 3 feet, 3 inches long. They believe it's someone's pet.
The alligator will be quarantined and then permanently placed in an exhibit at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. The privately owned zoo, just east of Binghamton, is home to April the giraffe, whose pregnancy and birthing of a male calf was an internet sensation this year.
Staffers at Animal Adventure say they are looking forward to educating visitors about the alligator.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
A social media video of two children tasing a kitten is now at the center of an animal cruelty investigation.More >>
A social media video of two children tasing a kitten is now at the center of an animal cruelty investigation.More >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>